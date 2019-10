An Erie man who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child pornography is sentenced to seven years probation today.

Pete Wolozanki pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of possessing child pornography.

The Pennsylvania Attorney Generals Office filed charges against Wolozanki back in September of 2018.

In addition to seven years probation, under Megan’s Law, Wolozanki will have to notify his neighbors that he is a sex offender.