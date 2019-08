An Erie man who plead guilty to shooting at two people is sentenced up to five to 10 years in prison.

Edualdo Laureano plead guilty to shooting at two men who were allegedly attempting to stop an assault last August.

The two men witnessed Laureano assaulting a woman on West 9th Street. When the men tried to intervene, Laureano chased them and fired his gun at least four times in their direction.

Laureano was charged with aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.