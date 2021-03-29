Erie man shares his story about living with a severe case of Hemophilia A

March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month. One local Erie man is sharing his story about living with a severe case of Hemophilia A.

35-year-old Guy Law has been consumed with doctor visits, hospital stays, and living in fear, but after a new treatment all that was changed.

In Guy’s condition, he could bleed internally at any moment because he is lacking protein needed for his blood to clot properly.

Previously Guy was getting his treatment through an IV everyday, but now his treatment is done once a month by giving himself a shot.

Guy said that this single shot gives him his freedom back to live his life to the fullest.

“If it wasn’t for hemophilia, I wouldn’t be on the path I am now and I wouldn’t have met my wife that I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the things I do now and have the degrees that I have and the success,” said Guy Law, Living with Hemophilia.