Erie man shares his story of living with Hemophilia

March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month and one local Erie man is sharing his story about living with a severe case of Hemophilia A.

Fontaine Glenn spoke to Guy Law about how the condition has impacted his life.

For the past 35 years, Guy Law has being living with severe Hemophilia A, which has consumed his life full of doctors, hospitals and fear.

Today, Guy’s life is much different thanks to a new treatment.

“It really is freeing, it honestly is,” said Guy Law.

Meet Guy Law – a 35-year-old cinematographer born with severe Hemophilia A that causes major bleeds in his body. Before the age of three, Guy had two strokes, leaving him legally blind.

“Up until about 13 or 14-years-old, I would go to the hospital five days a week getting infusions. So, it was torture almost to go into the hospital and not being able to have a life,” said Law.

A bleed could happen at any moment for Guy because his illness prevents his blood from clotting properly.

“Those individuals will have spontaneous bleeding with just everyday activity. They often times bleed into their joints with just general activities of daily living, they’ll bleed into their muscles, they can have spontaneous bleeding internally, etc.,” said Dr. Craig Seaman, Hematologist.

Hemophiliac treatment today is one of the larger successes in medicine, giving people like Guy a chance to live life fully, without fear.

“Again, it’s been life changing to a lot of our patients. The quality of life is much improved, they don’t have to worry about the IV, it’s a simple injection into the skin. Not only is it convenient, it’s very effective,” said Dr. Seaman.

Even through his struggles – Hemophilia has shaped Guy into the person he is today.

“If it wasn’t for Hemophilia, I wouldn’t be on the path I am now, and I wouldn’t have met my wife, and I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the things I do now and have the degrees that I have and the successes,” said Law.

Guy recently got married and has earned his masters degree. He says he hopes people can see past the stigma of hemophilia and see that it’s not as bad as it was years before.