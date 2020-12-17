Erie man shot while standing on Wallace St. porch

Gunfire in the City of Erie sends one man from his porch to the hospital.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Wallace Street around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim is reported to be a 72-year-old man who told officers he didn’t see anything, but heard five shots fired southwest of him. One of those bullets struck him in the hip as he stood on a porch.

He was taken to the hospital with what police describe as a non life-threatening injury.

Investigators currently have no description of the shooter.

