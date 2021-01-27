Erie man to be released from prison after over two decades behind bars

An Erie County man will soon be released from prison after a federal judge cuts his life sentence short.

49-year old Carl Anthony Knight is being released in three weeks, after more than 21 years behind bars.

The decision comes under the federal First Step Act, which former President Donald Trump signed in 2018.

It allows for early release of some offenders convicted of crimes related to crack cocaine.

Knight was found guilty of running the largest crack cocaine ring in Erie during the 1990s.

Knight must serve five years of supervised release and a form of probation.