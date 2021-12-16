Erie man to stand trial for Sept. shooting death of estranged wife

An Erie man has been ordered to stand trial for the shooting death of a young mother in Conneaut Lake.

That’s the decision of the courts in the case against Daryl Gillespie, 27, charged with the September shooting death of Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth.

The victim was found in her Sadsbury Township home with two bullet wounds to her head and face.

Court records show the two were a couple that were having marital problems.

