An Erie man who was wanted for shooting a Waterford resident has been brought back to Pennsylvania by state police.

43-year-old William Concini was taken to the Erie County Prison and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Concini was arrested in Ripley, New York around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting a person on the 12000 block of West Drive in Waterford Township.

Concini will be charged with aggravated assault along with other charges. The investigation is ongoing.