Erie man wanted in connection to early morning Waterford shooting

Update: As of 10 a.m., Concini’s vehicle was located in Ripley, NY by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

An Erie man is wanted for shooting a person early Wednesday morning in Waterford.

Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the 12000 block of West Drive in Waterford Twp. early Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, police found an individual with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police are actively searching for 43-year-old William James Concini of Erie, PA. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Concini is asked not to approach him, and to call PSP at 814-898-1641.