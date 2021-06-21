Erie man wanted on homicide and other related charges returns to Erie

An Erie man wanted on homicide and other related charges since October is back in his hometown.

25-year-old Kyontia Blanks has been wanted since October in the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry outside of the Quick Stop Food Store in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Police used surveillance video to identify Blanks as a suspect.

He was captured in April and jailed in New York City until he could be returned to Erie to face the charges.

