Erie man wanted on homicide and other related charges returns to Erie

An Erie man wanted on homicide and other related charges since October is back in his hometown.

25-year-old Kyontia Blanks has been wanted since October in the shooting death of 40-year-old Frederick Perry outside of the Quick Stop Food Store in the 400 block of West 18th Street.

Police used surveillance video to identify Blanks as a suspect.

He was captured in April and jailed in New York City until he could be returned to Erie to face the charges.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list