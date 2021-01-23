Erie man who participated in May 30th riot sentenced to prison

An Erie man who participated in the riots that took place in May of 2020 has been sentenced to 16 to 36 months in state prison.

26-year-old Craig Digangi has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and rioting following the destructive protests on May 30th.

Digangi is accused of throwing bricks at officers and injuring said officers on the 500 block of State Street. Digangi also smashed tables outside of Ember and Forge Coffee Shop during this riot.

The judge left the option open of serving some of the sentence in a boot camp program.