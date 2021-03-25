Erie man wins mega jackpot worth over $100,000 at Las Vegas casino

An Erie man is now over $100,000 richer after scoring a major jackpot at The Cromwell Las Vegas.

According to Caesars, Richard Robishaw of Erie took home the Three Card Poker mega jackpot of $118,163 on Thursday.

He had been at the table for about an hour with his wife, who Robishaw calls his good luck charm, before hitting the jackpot, according to a news release.

Robishaw, a Caesars Rewards member, had been staying at the Flamingo Las Vegas but decided to walk across the street to The Cromwell for a change of scenery and to try their luck.

The couple says they are looking forward to paying off their house with the winnings.