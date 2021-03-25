Erie man wins mega jackpot worth over $100,000 at Las Vegas casino

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An Erie man is now over $100,000 richer after scoring a major jackpot at The Cromwell Las Vegas.

According to Caesars, Richard Robishaw of Erie took home the Three Card Poker mega jackpot of $118,163 on Thursday.

He had been at the table for about an hour with his wife, who Robishaw calls his good luck charm, before hitting the jackpot, according to a news release.

Robishaw, a Caesars Rewards member, had been staying at the Flamingo Las Vegas but decided to walk across the street to The Cromwell for a change of scenery and to try their luck.

The couple says they are looking forward to paying off their house with the winnings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar