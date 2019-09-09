Erie Marathon took place at Presque Isle State Park on Sunday

More than 2,200 people took part in the Erie Marathon on Presque Isle State Park on Sunday.

Only 35 of those runners were Erie residents, running the 26.2 mile run throughout the park.

Hundreds of spectators lined the roadways near Beach 1 to cheer on participants as they finished the race.

Organizers said 44% of the runners are trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“The camaraderie of this. We played ‘It’s A Small World After All’ right before the race started, because these people are from everywhere,” said David Comi, President, Erie Runners Club.

Jet 24 Action News reporter Chelsey Wither’s also took part in this years event, making it across the finish line.