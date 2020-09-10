Erie Maritime Museum and Flagship Niagara League commemorate Battle of Lake Erie

Today is the 207th anniversary of American’s famous victory over the British at the Battle of Lake Erie. The ships that fought, and changed the course of American history, were built right here in Erie.

Under the command of Oliver Hazard Perry, the victory at Put-In-Bay on September 10th, 1813 secured Lake Erie for the United States from British rule.

The ships were built here because Presque Isle is a protected harbor.

Charles Johnson with the Erie Maritime Museum says the battle made Perry a national icon over night.

“The early days of the War of 1812 were not very kind to American spirits, and what Perry did in this one single day is lift spirits. It made people proud and lifted the spirits as a whole.” Johnson said.

On Thursday morning, the Flagship Niagara League live streamed a wreath laying ceremony, as well as posts observing famous moments from the battle including Perry’s transfer from the Brig Niagara