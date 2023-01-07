If you’re curious about how to take part in a one-of-a-kind volunteer opportunity, that you can only get here in Erie, we have the event for you.

The first volunteer open house for the Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara was hosted Saturday, Jan. 7 to invite the community to learn how to contribute to one of Erie’s extraordinarily unique pieces of history. The open house was designed to introduce prospective volunteers to their organization and all of the opportunities that come with it.

This event was open to the public and has a handful of tasks to keep participants busy.

“Museum docents if you wanted to give people tours of the ship, that’s a big piece of it. But also, being able to work on board the vessel of the Brig Niagara and sail her as well. Those are the two big ones, but you can pretty much do anything. It’s a lot of fun,” said Charles Johnson, Museum Educator.

The museum educator says that this is the best time for all hands-on deck because winter maintenance is what leads the ship to going off and doing day sails on the great lakes when the weather gets warmer. He also said the museum is relatively popular during the cold season as visitors around the country come to tour the building.

Volunteering at the maritime museum is an enjoyable activity for Erie residents who are both new and returning.

“I love when people come here who lived in Erie maybe their whole lives and they’ve maybe never been here before and they get to take a tour of the ship and you kind of just see their eyes light up to actually see everything and see the history behind the place.” Sean States

Museum guide

States guides guests around the museum, gives tours of the ship and helps with the educational program. He has given his time to the museum for three years now and says the one thing that keeps him on board is the sense of community that this organization brings.

“I’ve met a lot of great people working here. It’s helped me kind of gain a greater appreciation for the city and what we have to offer here,” States went on to say.

“You know, without volunteers that ship doesn’t sail and the museum doesn’t open. So I think that’s what would drive that home is, Don’t give up the ship, come on down and help us out,” Johnson encouraged.

If you missed Saturday’s session, their next is this Thursday, Jan. 12th at 6 p.m.