(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Maritime Museum and U.S. Brig Niagara are in search of volunteers.

The museum is planning to host an open house for prospective volunteers to learn more about the museum and the Brig Niagara. Prospective volunteers will learn about the organization, the mission, the museum, the ship’s staff and the ways to volunteer.

The first open house is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. A second session will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Prospective volunteers will have a chance to apply and complete the background check requirements in person.

The Erie Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, year round. Go online for more information about volunteering.