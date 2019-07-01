Erie Maritime Museum hosts Tall Ships summer camp

The Erie Maritime Museum is hosting the Tall Ships summer camp for kids to learn how to sail through the bay.

The second week of camp was originally supposed to start today but was cancelled due to the holiday ahead. The camp sessions will run Monday through Friday for kids ages 10 to 14.

Campers will learn valuable skills such as vessel training, weather safety, and knot tying during the week long sessions. The campers will also depart from the Erie Maritime Museum to learn sailing techniques on the Lettie G. Howard.

Bill Sabatini, executive director, says that the goal starting the Tall Ships summer camp is to bring the sail training to a younger demographic.

“To sail the Niagara, you have to be 14,” Sabatini said. “We want to create something that can be a shorter program for younger kids.”

The price of the camp has dropped to $199 for a one-week session that includes lunch and snacks for the campers.