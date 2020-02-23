Erie Maritime Museum plays host to Mardi Gras murder mystery fundraiser

From the high seas to murder mysteries, at the Erie Maritime Museum, folks were treated to an interactive murder mystery fundraiser.

This event is organized by the Erie Playhouse and the Flaghsip Niagara League. Over 150 people were in attendance. Officials say the amount of support of volunteers helps to make it successful.

“We have actors here, volunteer actors from the Erie Playhouse as well as staff from the Maritime Museum, including Billy Sabatini, the Executive Director, also some community members.” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

And our own Samiar Nefzi also took part in tonight’s event.