Erie Maritime Museum prepares for Christmas Tree Ship

After an outpouring of donations from the community, the Erie Maritime Museum is ready for the Christmas Tree Ship.

Heavy rain on Halloween caused flooding in the Erie Maritime Museum’s basement storage area.

All of the Christmas decorations staff use to decorate the U.S. Brig Niagara were demolished.

After more than 12 trees and hundreds of Christmas lights and ornaments were donated, the Erie Maritime Museum is ready for this weekend’s Christmas Tree Ship.

“Of course Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance. It’s a great opportunity to meet them with their reindeer. All kinds of fun activities for the kids. It’s free and open to the public, so we invite everybody to come down,” said Joe Lengieza, Director of Sail Training, Flagship Niagara League.

The Christmas Tree Ship event will take place this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.