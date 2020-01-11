Erie Maritime Museum preparing for sailing season

The Erie Maritime Museum is already hard at work preparing for sailing season.

Dozens of community members gathered at the Maritime Museum to learn about the winter sail training classes. The free training sessions are held on several Saturday mornings throughout the winter months. Each class looks to help volunteers prepare necessary skills to sail on the U.S. Brig Niagara.

“This is really an important aspect of keeping the ship sailing, not only do you have the sailing season but you have the off season and the ships rig, sails and spars all have to be maintained.” said Chris Cusson, Captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

If you’re interested in being a volunteer, the museum will hold training sessions Saturday, January 18th at 9:00am.