(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open on Veterans Day, including the Erie Maritime Museum, offering special programming celebrating Pennsylvania veterans.

The Erie Maritime Museum will participate in the national Bells of PeaceOpens In A New Window initiative, a remembrance of the 4.7 million who put on an American uniform during WWI in the name of freedom and democracy, by ringing the bell of the USS Michigan/Wolverine at 11:00 a.m on Friday, Nov. 11. Visit their website for more details.

The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the commonwealth: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.