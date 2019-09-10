Breaking News
Erie Maritime Museum to host Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of 206th Anniversary of Battle of Lake Erie

September 10th marks a historic day in our regional history. To celebrate, the Maritime Museum will be hosting a Wreath Laying Ceremony.

The event will commemorate this historic day 206 years ago when Oliver Hazard Perry defeated and captured the entire British Fleet at Put-in-Bay.

The Erie-built American Squadron, including the Brig Niagara, was responsible for that victory which played a large role in the Untied States victory in the War of 1812.

The ceremony will take place at the Maritime Museum at 5:30 p.m. this evening.

