City of Erie officials released crime statistics for the last several years and how they plan to fight and prevent crime in the future.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said they are reducing crime in most areas, and there are new programs that will help reduce those numbers even more.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember and Police Chief Dan Spizarny outlined the city crime stats over the last several years.

This ranged from property and auto crimes to sex and violent crimes.

Chief Spizarny said they are seeing a slight decrease in violent crimes, but it’s still their main focus.

“The homicides, the violent crimes, we have got to concentrate on that. That is what affects the community the most and that’s our priority,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

He said sex offences are spiking even though cases of rape are down. There are also a number of programs in place aimed at fighting crime.

This includes a new gunshot detection technology called “Shot Spotter”.

For the next two years, police will be able to use software with sensors to detect gunshots in neighborhoods.

“I think the important take away is that people understand is that we do review the data. We look at it on a three-year basis and we look at trends when we see areas spiking such as juveniles involved in major crimes that is what we try to address,” Chief Spizarny went on to say.

“I do believe that the plans we are initiating have a very positive affect, we are starting to see them in a small way and in most instances, I think by the end of this year we will see them in a large way that’s what I am predicting so hold me accountable for that and I really expect that to happen,” said Joe Schember, City of Erie mayor.

The chief said there is also an alarming number of cases involving drug overdoses.