Mayor Joe Schember says he’s happy with the city’s response to the first snowstorms of the season.
Those storms dumped 19 inches of snow over a four day period this past week.
The mayor credits the experience of the city’s streets crews.
“I’m very pleased with what our street department has done. They did a really good job, they had a good approach to it. They had shifted their guys into working two twelve-hour shifts, so there was always somebody on duty, always somebody out on the streets plowing. I think they did a great job,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.
Mayor Schember added that the city will ticket and even tow vehicles that aren’t moved.