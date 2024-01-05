Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new statement from City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember says he has broken the stalemate in Erie City Council’s journey to fill a vacant seat.

Mayor Schember released a statement in response to the council’s Jan. 3 meeting to vote on a resolution to appoint Mel Witherspoon to fill the vacant two-year seat made by council member Ed Brzezinski.

Brzezinski won the four-year and two-year seats after the November 2023 general election, but as Brzezinski cannot hold both seats, the council decided in December they would accept applications to fill the vacant seat.

After that announcement, the council received 13 submissions, and the law provides that the position must be filled within 30 days. If they could not agree on a candidate by the deadline, the vote would go to Mayor Schember to break the statement.

Now, Schember released a statement giving his support for Witherspoon and breaking the stalemate by appointing him to the vacant seat. That statement can be read below:

“Through my conversations with City Council members, it has become clear that this situation is going to remain deadlocked. In reviewing the resumes and cover letters, I am pleased with the level of interest, and I hope these individuals will get involved, listen, learn, and run for office in the future. However, Mel Witherspoon is clearly the best candidate to serve out the two-year term at this time. Mel’s commonsense leadership, experience, and qualifications will enable him to hit the ground running. He brings a critical voice to the table and has consistently been overwhelmingly elected by the people. Given that the Council support for Mel is not going to change, it is incumbent on me to break the tie without delay. I did not ask for this, but I will not allow a city decision of this magnitude to be passed to the Erie County Court of Common Pleas, and I believe that it is not in the best interest of the citizens of Erie for this divisiveness to continue. Therefore, I am exercising my right to break the tie now in favor of appointing Mel Witherspoon to City Council so that we can get on with the proper functioning of City government.” – City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember

According to City of Erie Solicitor Ed Betza, the ordinance limiting a council member to three consecutive terms of four years is not a factor in the appointment since there was a break in service between Witherspoon’s last term and this appointment.