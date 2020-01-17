Erie Mayor Joe Schember diagnosed with prostate cancer

Erie Mayor Joe Schember announced today that he has prostate cancer. The mayor will soon begin a treatment plan, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The surprising announcement was made at the end of the mayor’s weekly news conference. Despite some shock, the mayor remains optimistic for the future.

Mayor Joe Schember is in a battle to beat prostate cancer, but he says he won’t let it get in the way of the work he is doing. In fact, he’s already prepared how he wants to handle his radiation treatments, once they start in the upcoming months.

“Those will be 15 minutes a day Monday through Friday and once the 15 minutes come, I’ll go up to St. Vincent Cancer Center and get that 15 minutes of radiation and come back to work.” Mayor Schember said.

With plans to continue the work he is doing, his family is standing by his side.

“He really is loving what he’s doing and it really is making a difference and I think people see that, so this isn’t going to slow him down. It’s just a little hiccup in the road.” said Rhonda Schember, the mayor’s wife said.

Schember explained that his doctor, Peter Lund, was able to help catch the cancer early, leading the mayor to use this diagnosis as a message to the community.

“I want every man and woman in Erie to know that there are certain cancers that are very curable and I want to encourage people to work with their doctors, develop a relationship and do what they recommend because most cancers now are curable if we find them early enough.” Schember said.

As for what is believe to be in store for the mayor’s future.

“You figure out a plan and you move forward. So, you know he’ll be shouting when he finds out that he’s cancer free at the end of this.” Rhonda Schember said.

“I am very pleased with the approach and again, I’m hoping by the end of this year, I am hoping that I can have another press conference and say I am now free of cancer.” the mayor added.

The mayor is scheduled to undergo surgery January 30th to begin removing the cancer. He said following the surgery, he begins radiation treatment.