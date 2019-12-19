Erie Mayor Joe Schember reacts to closure of Erie Coke

The City of Erie is reacting to the news of Erie Coke.

Mayor Joe Schember explained they were made aware of the closing this morning. The city is now urging Erie Coke employees to contact Bev Rapp from the Department of Labor and Industry’s Rapid Response Team.

As a second option, the city is welcoming the employees to send in their resume so they can then forward that to local businesses.

This closing comes after Erie Coke did not comply with the city’s cease and desist order. Mayor Joe Schember explained this led to mixed emotions when hearing about today’s closing.

“We feel really bad about losing the jobs, we feel really bad for those people,” Schember said. “It is good news for the residents on the East Side who are closest to that plant.”

The City of Erie along with Erie Coke officials are scheduled to meet this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.