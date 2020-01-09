Erie Mayor unveils action plan for next two years in office

Erie Mayor Joe Schember is taking a look at what his administration has planned for the upcoming years.

The Mayors administration, along with Erie School District and the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, each took time to explain how they will work to accomplish the two year “Activating Our Vision” action plan.

Within the plan, the Mayor listed 26 key performance indicators in order to find success in his five point vision.

Within those, the city is looking to be sure that Erie’s population indicates at least 100,000 people and they will do this by reaching out to households, so they understand why it is critical they participate in the 2020 census.

This will be one of the goals the Mayor’s team will have to move quickly on, since census day falls on April 1st of this year.