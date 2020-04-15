Erie Medical Marijuana Clinic saying thank you to frontline workers

One local business wanted to say thank you to front line health care workers.

Today, the Erie Medical Marijuana Clinic sent a special lunch to the UPMC Hamot emergency room. This was to show their appreciation for their selfless efforts to keep the company safe. The clinic also wanted to support a local business during this economic hardship.

Lunch consisted of: pizza, subs and wings from Sticks and Bricks Wood Fired Pizza.

“I think what it means, is that the community actually supports the emergency department here. That is a wonderful thing, because no one wants to come to the emergency room. You come here because there is an issue or there is a concern. But, now we are seeing he community support us.” said Fred Mirarchi.

He says that other businesses have sent them food as well to show their support.