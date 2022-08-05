(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Aug. 5, 55 people were laid off at an Erie medical marijuana grower/processor facility.

Calypso Enterprises, at 910 Downing Ave., confirmed the layoffs (effective immediately) through an email. The company cited “a number of precipitating events requiring the reductions.”

“Although of no comfort, the lives today are impacted through no fault of their own,” Samuel P. “Pat” Black III, President of Calypso.

According to the announcement, Calypso is an independent permit holder and “has seen significant market pressure result in a necessary scaling back of operations from August 2021.”

The company noted that it wasn’t alone in the industry in having to make difficult decisions. Last month, Hanging Gardens of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, laid off 50 of its workers, The Tribune-Democrat newspaper of Johnstown reported.

“Calypso engaged the Department of Health and the Legislature over the course of the last year seeking equitable relief and continues to pursue that path,” the announcement said.