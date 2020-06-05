1  of  4
Erie men facing charges following Sunday riots in Cleveland

Local News
Two Erie men are facing charges related to the civic unrest last weekend, but it wasn’t for the rioting taking place in Erie.

Devon Bryce Poland and Brandon Althof-Long are charged with travelling to Cleveland to participate in disturbances there Sunday night.

The FBI believes that the two had weapons and fire starting gels with them.

The two-state investigation involves the FBI offices in Erie and Cleveland along with the Ohio U.S. Attorney’s office, Erie Police, and others.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office called the two “Out of state agitators looking to hijack a peaceful protest for their own purposes.”

