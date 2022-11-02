Those who park in downtown Erie might want to make sure they have enough money in the meter.

That’s because parking fines will likely double after Erie City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday. If you park downtown during the day, you want to make sure you’re feeding the meter.

Meter parking fines in the City of Erie will likely double from $15 to $30 after a city council vote.

However, Councilman Micheal Keys said there’s an upside. This new penalty progression will give residents with fines more time to pay their tickets.

“Their $15 ticket would go to a $100 after 30 days, which now it would start at 30 but it would only go to 60,” said Councilman Michael Keys, City of Erie.

The executive director of the Erie Parking Authority said this change could benefit the city.

“I think you would see possibly an uptick in people actually making sure they pay the meters versus the tickets, yes, and all those funds go back into the improvements for the garages,” said Chris Friday, executive director, Erie Parking Authority.

As development continues to grow in the city, some business owners are concerned that increased parking fines could deter customers.

“I think it’s going to make things a little tougher. It’s already tough to get people down here so you think they would be offering us some more incentives to bring people down here, and I think it’s going to be a hindrance,” said Kelli Graham, Erie resident.

Despite the fines doubling, Friday said meter prices will stay the same.

“To have parking rates that we do have here downtown, it allows for a lot of economic growth to develop down here. Easy and affordable, we also have the solution of using the app to pay, so if you don’t have quarters, you’re able to do so. There are many options, and it should actually help support growth downtown,” Friday added.