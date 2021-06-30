Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority implementing temporary free fares starting on Monday July 5th

Some relief is coming for local bus riders. There will be free fares on EMTA buses this summer starting on July 5th.

In an effort to provide some financial relief from pandemic restrictions, the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is implementing a temporary free fares starting on Monday July 5th.

The authority is trying to help reduce the stress of transportation for those who have been economically impacted by the pandemic and are returning to work.

Officials from the transit authority said that this relief was made possible by cares act funding in an effort to help the economy.

“We wanna be the driving force. So this is an opportunity for EMTA to step up to the plate,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Free fares on local buses will run through Sunday August 29th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list