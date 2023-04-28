A local microbrew pub makes the move to get a bit bigger this evening.

After months of remodeling, Lavery Brewing opened its new expansion, swinging open the doors to their new space Friday afternoon located at 128 West 12th Street.

A nice crowd on hand tonight to help the owners celebrate as well.

The brewery expanding the location to include more kitchen and bar space to seat as many as 50 more customers. We spoke to the owners about how they feel about where things stand today.

“Being able to start in our own hometown and grow a business for 15 years and be successful in the community, and if it feels like they have ownership of it, which is exactly what we always wanted, we value our community, we value our employees and we’re really proud of the beer we brew,” said Jason Lavery, co-owner of Lavery Brewing, alongside his wife and fellow co-owner Nicole Lavery.

The new expansion will also make room for more live music acts as well.