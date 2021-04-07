Erie middle & high school students returning to the classroom this week

Things look to be getting back to normal for students in the area. Beginning on Wednesday, April 7th, middle school and high school students in the Erie school District are slowly returning back to their classrooms.

Months of virtual learning is slowly coming to an end for students in the Erie School District.

“I am thrilled our kids are coming back, we have missed them tremendously.” said Andrea Gloystein, Principal at Strong Vincent Middle School.

The students are returning to the classroom starting today, but for the 6th graders, they are stepping foot into their new school. Changes had to be made before the students could even step foot in the classroom.

“We have our desks spaced appropriately, our kids know that they have to wear masks. We have hand sanitizer, we have signs posted, we will continuously review expectations and procedures with them.” Gloystein said.

Principal Gloystein says about half of the students are returning to in-person learning, but the other half have opted to stay virtual.

“Our teachers will generally have three live classes in front of them and then we’ll rotate to two remote classes because even though we are thrilled and excited to welcome our in-person students back, we are equally as eager to keep our at home learners engaged through the next nine weeks.” Gloystein said.

For teachers like Gina Sandberg, they will have to adjust back to teaching in-person.

“I guess I am going to have to break some old habits of walking around. I’m used to putting stickers on papers and touching people’s things and giving a pat on the back and we have to stop doing, at least for now. I’m going to try to keep my hands in my pockets and back up and do the best I can do.” Sandberg said.