Erie middle & high school students returning to the classroom this week

Things look to be getting back to normal for students in our area.

Beginning this week, middle school and high school students in the Erie Public School District are slowly returning to their classrooms.

Fontaine Glenn was live outside Strong Vincent Middle School with more.

It’s almost like the first day of school in April for some students in the Erie School District, including the 6th graders at Strong Vincent Middle School on West 8th Street.

Today, 6th and 9th graders will be back in person learning, while the other grades will stay remote.

Strong Vincent Middle School’s principal says about 55% of students are returning while the other half are staying virtual.

Most teachers at Strong Vincent will have three in person classes and two virtual classes. The principal also tells us what needed to be done in preparation for the students return.

Today, 6th and 9th graders will be returning to class. Thursday, 6th, 7th, 9th and 10th grades will return to in person learning.

Finally on Friday, grades 6 through 12 in the Erie School District who have opted to go back to school in person will be in the classroom.

View the school calendar at eriesd.org.