Local students on Friday had a fun and creative way to help them learn.

The Martin Luther King Center teamed with Mission Empower to hold a Sight Word Bingo event Friday night. They are trying to increase the literacy rates in the community.

Mission Empower helps parents who have children with disabilities through several avenues.

This is also a great way to bring families together.

“They need to have things to do that are fun or else they’re going to be out in the street. We want kids to be kids. This is a kid thing, but its also educational and family oriented, not just for the kids. We invited the families, the parents, because we want to bring them together,” Alicia George, family resource coordinator, Martin Luther King Center.

She added that the more we work together, the more we can strengthen the foundations of families.