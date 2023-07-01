Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While Erie’s air quality level has been seeing improvements the last few days, conditions still have ways to go before the area is considered “completely healthy.”

According to AirNow.gov, Erie County is in the yellow “Moderate” zone meaning if you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, they suggest you reduce your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are outdoors.

They also predict that for Saturday, July 1, wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to move north on Saturday, July 1. PM-2.5 (particulate matter) concentrations will be much improved from the last few days and stay in a healthy range on average for the day. Possible cloud cover, showers and thunderstorms throughout the day will help limit ozone concentrations to the healthy range as well.

For Sunday, July 2, AirNow reports a breezy southerly flow with more chances for showers and thunderstorms, which will further improve air quality conditions. PM-2.5 and ozone concentrations are expected in the good range for the day.

Conditions will continue to be monitored. You can check the air quality in your area by using AirNow’s Air Quality Index here.