An American drag queen and performing artist from Erie made a stop back in her hometown Saturday night.

Alaska 5000 performed holiday classics at the Erie Playhouse while also promoting her fourth album titled “Red for Filth”.

She is also known as the runner-up on the fifth season of Rupaul’s Drag Race and winner of the second season of Drag Race All-Stars.

Alaska said she has not done a show at the Erie Playhouse in 20 years and it feels good to be back in Erie, Pennsylvania.