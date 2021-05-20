Erie native and Broadway star headlines live performance at Mercyhurst University

Community members enjoy a live performance at Mercyhurst University for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audience members say they were excited not only to watch a live performance, but also to watch Nick Adams, an Erie native who performs on Broadway.

250 people reserved seats for the live concert and excited to watch Erie native and Broadway star Nick Adams perform.

“It’s singular in a sense that I get to perform live back on stage, but also in the hometown where I grew up, so tonight’s really special.” Adams said.

The performance was an hour long and include musical theatre songs and some added surprises.

“A lot of Broadway shows that I’ve been in, just songs that I love and that the audience will know and then some surprises, I think it’s a good mix of music.” Adams said.

Audience members say they are excited and happy to finally be back at a live concert.

“It’s fantastic being out and seeing people again, especially after the past 14 months, it’s great.” said Mike Pruzinsky.

“We were marveling that this our first live performance since COVID, you can just feel the excitement in the air and people are excited to see a live performance.” said Bob Martin.

COVID-19 regulations were enforced as attendees had to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

The next event will be a magic show on June 16th at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center. The star of the show will be magician Mike Super.