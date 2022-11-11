The choice to be a donor by a Collegiate Academy graduate could one day save the life of someone who is fighting a life threatening illness.

Isaac Munson, a Collegiate Academy graduate and senior at Grove City College, is used to putting his body to the test as a football player. But now he is using his body to help save lives.

“There was Be the Match booths that were going to be set up at the college. They asked if we wanted to help out, just any guys could come help out, and I decided that I wanted to just sign up and do it just try it out,” said Isaac Munson, senior, Grove City College.

Be the Match is a nationwide organization that has created a bone marrow registry for people battling blood cancers.

One oncologist says by donating blood stem cells or bone marrow, it will save someone’s life who can be suffering from a life threatening illness.

“Bone marrow is a life saving endeavor every so much as donating a kidney or donating part of your liver or in a patient that’s deceased whose heart becomes donated”,” said Dr. David Seastone, oncologist.

Munson credits his football coach for teaching him what he calls selfless lessons.

“He’s really taught us that your cause is bigger than yourself. So it’s just nice knowing that I can actually do something that’s means more than just me. It feels great,” said Munson.

While Munson doesn’t know if he will donate bone marrow or blood stem cells, he does know he will be helping a woman in her 60s fighting acute myeloid leukemia.