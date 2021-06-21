Erie native & Broadway talent named honorary board member of MIAC

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture has named Erie native and Broadway talent Nick Adams an honorary board member.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nick as our first honorary board member,” Johnson said. “In addition to being an extraordinary performer, he’s also a champion of the arts and arts education. We look forward to working together to advance the Institute’s mission of strengthening the vibrancy of the Erie region through richly varied, inclusive cultural experiences.”

Adams played a sold out concert in May at MIAC’s first in-person concert since March 2020.

“The Institute is uniquely cultivating an artistic lifeline to Erie that is so important to me,” Adams said. “I am honored to be a part of the board and to help continue the cultural advancement of my hometown.”

Adams got his start in local theatre.

He most recently performed American Dream Study with the Forest of Arden acting company under the direction of Michael Arden. He received critical acclaim for his recent portrayal of Whizzer in the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway production of Falsettos. Notably, he originated and starred as Adam/Felicia in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert, for which he was named American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree, Broadway Audience Choice Award winner, and Astaire Award nominee. He was the final Fiyero in the first national tour of Wicked and Damian in the world premiere of Mary and Max at Theatre Calgary.

Other Broadway performances include A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, La Cage Aux Folles, and The Pirate Queen.

TV and film appearances include The Other Two (HBO Max), Inventing Anna (Netflix), Sex and the City 2, An Englishman in New York, Still Waiting in The Wings, Smash, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Go-Go Boy Interrupted, and It Could Be Worse.

He has also wowed audiences in concert performances with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, Indianapolis Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Naples Philharmonic, Erie Philharmonic, and as a guest soloist with New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, among others.

