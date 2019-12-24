Erie native Dr. Richard Beck in town to talk about his new book ‘Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash’

Erie native and award winning author Dr. Richard Beck was in town to talk about his recently released book, “Trains, Jesus, and Murder: The Gospel According to Johnny Cash.”

Beck spoke about the spiritual legacy of Johnny Cash with a special seasonal twist. The book has been described as haunting and a must read.

It debuted as the number one release in the country music genre on Amazon.

“I think the message of tonight is the message of his music, which is finding grace in unlikely places and unlikely people,” said Dr. Richard Beck, Author.

The book in now available in local bookstores and online.