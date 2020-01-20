Erie native found dead in San Diego

An Erie native was found dead in a parked car in San Diego on Wednesday.

20-year old Ismail Aboubaid was wounded behind the wheel of a parked vehicle in the suburbs of the San Diego area. The victims brother, Anime tells JET 24 Action News he moved to San Diego in November to relocate and start his own business.

Abouabid was a Central High School graduate and is remembered as caring and hardworking.

“I want justice for my brother, I’m not happy, I haven’t been able to sleep at night. I haven’t slept for four days since I’ve heard the news. ” Anime said.

The victims’ family is still working on funeral arrangements for back in Erie. Police in San Diego are still investigating.