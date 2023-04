A very accomplished news anchor who started at JET24 held a book signing for her new cookbook Saturday.

Maria Sansone is an Erie Native who has worked on TV in New York City, Los Angeles and she currently works in Boston.

She was a child reporter for Jet 24 back in the early 90’s and was our newsmaker Thursday night.

The “Sip & Sign” book signing took place today from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Gordon’s Butcher and Market at 4815 Peach Street.

