A new business celebrated its grand opening in Summit Township Sunday.

Smith’s Wholesale Appliance located in the Summit Towne Center Plaza was offering scratch and dent appliances to the community.

It’s owner said he’s proud to be opening this location in Erie.

“I’m an Erie native opening a business here in the Summit Towne Center. It’s a fantastic opportunity for my family and I. I actually live in Ohio and have a store down there as well, but we’re bringing it back home for my mother and father as well. It’s a really good feeling to know that I can take care of the rest of my family too,” said William Smith, owner.

Product demonstrations as well as refreshments were offered to those in attendance.