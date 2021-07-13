Erie native joins Bipartisan Policy Center after 30 years on air at C-SPAN

After 30 years on air at C-SPAN, one Erie native has a brand new mission in the beltway.

Steve Scully has now joined the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington D.C.

The center describes itself as a think tank that combines the best ideas from both parties.

According to Scully, the organization is currently helping shape the debate over topics including infrastructure and early childhood education.

Scully said that his new job is helping elevate the center’s visibility and produce results in a new way.

“You get to a point where you’ve done everything you can possibly do. C-SPAN is a great network. It’s given me a front row seat to history and continues to put out an important service. But for me, I thought ‘if not now, when am I gonna do it?’ And this was the perfect fit for what I want to do next,” said Steve Scully, Bipartisan Policy Center.

Scully appeared earlier tonight on JET 24. His official title is Senior Vice President of Communications.

