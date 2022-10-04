At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina.

Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to shelters. We spoke with an Erie native who lives in Polk County, Florida now.

She had this to say about experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Four days without power. During the daytime, it wasn’t too bad. We were outside trying to clean up. Fortunately, the weather was on our side. It was down in the low 70s, which normally it’s in the mid-90s, so at least we were able to open windows and get some air. When nighttime hit, that’s when it became unreal,” said Karen Schutte.