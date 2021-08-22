Erie native Pat Monahan and band Train rock out Erie Insurance Arena

Erie born rock star Pat Monahan and his Grammy Award winning multi-platinum rock band Train had a homecoming on Saturday evening.

the 52-year-old McDowell High School and Edinboro University grad rocked out at Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday August 21st.

Monahan started his professional career here in Erie with the cover band Rogues Gallery.

Then in the 90’s Monahan moved to California where he helped form the band Train.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists