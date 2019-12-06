Erie native represents Team USA in the 19th Winter Deaflympics

A dream comes true as an Erie native gets ready to take the ice, representing the United States.

Miles Gates began his hockey career at a young age. Through perseverance and determination he is now able to represent Erie internationally.

The 19th Winter Deaflympics will soon be underway in Italy. Among those elite athletes participating is Erie native Miles Gates, a man who took his disability as an inspiration.

“I’ve always told myself I’m always going to be one step behind, but two steps ahead. The one reason why I’m behind is because I have a hearing issue. But, I’m always going to be two steps ahead, because I’m always going to work hard and I’m always going to be driven to meet my goal,” said Miles Gates, Alternate Captain, Team USA.

Gates is a McDowell graduate and works as a sign language interpreter based at Strong Vincent Middle School.

He says he hopes he can inspire children both inside and outside of the classroom.

“I want to show these kids that you can do anything. Even though you have some kind of disability or set back it doesn’t mean you can’t reach your goal,” said Gates.

Gates explained how his role has changed for this tournament and how he is looking to be a mentor to the rookies.

“You’re going to have guys talk to you and say its okay, you’re going to make mistakes, but you can always bounce back from it. So, I think that’s what I am going to do for the rookies this year, just tell them its going to be okay,” said Gates.

His leadership skills were notices as he was recently named as alternate Captain for the team.

“Miles is well respected by his peers and the coaching staff. He leads by example both on and off the ice. We expect him to play a big role in mentoring a relatively young defense, many competing in their first international event,” said Joe Gotfryd, Head Coach, Team USA.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Dec. 12th and wrap up on Dec. 21st.